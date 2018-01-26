San Diego Safari Park's 'Vila,' world's 2nd oldest gorilla, dies at 60
4:59 PM, Jan 25, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One of the world's oldest living gorillas has died at the San Diego Safari Park.
Vila, a 60-year-old gorilla and the second oldest gorilla in the world, died Thursday, the park announced. Vila was the matriarch of five generations and has been the surrogate mother for several hand-raised western lowland gorillas.
Park officials said Vila is believed to have been born in 1957 in the Congo. After being brought to the U.S., Vila was raised at the San Diego Zoo and later taken to the San Diego Safari Park.