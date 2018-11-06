What to know about conditional voting in California

SACRAMENTO (KGTV) -- Miss the October 22 deadline to vote in California but still want to head to the polls? Conditional Voter Registration is a new safety net for residents who missed the deadline to register.

Under conditional voter registration, eligible citizens who missed the deadline can go to their county elections office to register.

While you may not be able to vote at your regular polling place or vote by mail, there is still an opportunity to cast a ballot.

Their ballots will then be processed once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

Voters can complete the conditional registration from October 23 through Election Day. To find out where you can complete the process, click here.

