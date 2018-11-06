Higher-than-normal turnout for San Diego County's election
2:33 PM, Nov 6, 2018
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Voting in San Diego County Tuesday has been a relatively smooth experience, even with higher-than-normal turnout, a San Diego County spokesman said.
Michael Workman, county communications director, said workers at the Registrar of Voters have been very busy. While official numbers were not available Tuesday afternoon, the county has received 430,000 mail-in ballots out of 1.2 million sent out, according to the Registrar of Voters.
As of Monday, early voter turnout was "pretty robust," Workman said.
The nonprofit group California Common Cause, which staffs a hotline for voters experiencing problems at the polls, reported Tuesday that calls had been received complaining that poll workers were asking for IDs at polling places in some areas, including San Diego. IDs are not required to vote in California.