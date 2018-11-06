Election error: Dozens of San Diegans left off voting roster at polling place

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Dozens of voters were left off the roster at a San Diego County polling place on Election Day, leading to frustration and delays.

The problem was reported Tuesday morning at Pacific Trails Middle School at 5975 Village Center Loop Rd in Carmel Valley.

Poll workers received an incomplete roster which omitted 46 names, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu confirmed. The list was missing two and a half pages.

Voters waited for voting officials to reprint another roster and deliver it to the polling place.

Officials tried to ease the long line by calling the Registrar of Voters and getting approval for each person over the phone, a voter told 10News.

Voters also had the option of voting provisionally, but many of them declined, telling 10News they wanted their votes to count. Provisional voting requires extra processing time to verify residences and identities.

The San Diego Superior Court announced Monday it would have a judicial officer on hand to deal with any possible election-related issues, including registration, denial of registration of voters, certification or denial of certification of candidates or the certification or denial of certification of ballot measures.

Voters were encouraged to contact the Registrar of Voters at 858-565-5800 with any concerns.