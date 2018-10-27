San Diego Police step up patrols following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police officers will increase patrols near area houses of worship following Saturday's deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit advised there are no indications of any threats with a connection to San Diego, but out of an abundance of caution, patrols would be increased.

"We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and communicating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. At this time, there is nothing to indicate a connection to San Diego. However, in an abundance of caution, you will see extra patrols at houses of worship," Nisleit tweeted.

We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and communicating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. At this time, there is nothing to indicate a connection to San Diego. However, in an abundance of caution, you will see extra patrols at houses of worship. — David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) October 27, 2018

At least eight people were killed Saturday when a gunman entered a Pittsburgh-area synagogue and opened fire.

The suspected shooter, identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, reportedly surrendered to police and was taken to a local hospital.

RELATED:

Six people, including four police officers, were also injured in the shooting. The officers' injuries aren't considered life-threatening, but the other two people are in critical condition.

The shooter is being investigated as a hate crime, according to FBI investigators.