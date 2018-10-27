San Diego Police step up patrols following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police officers will increase patrols near area houses of worship following Saturday's deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
SDPD Chief David Nisleit advised there are no indications of any threats with a connection to San Diego, but out of an abundance of caution, patrols would be increased.
"We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and communicating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. At this time, there is nothing to indicate a connection to San Diego. However, in an abundance of caution, you will see extra patrols at houses of worship," Nisleit tweeted.
