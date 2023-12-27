San Diego police investigating apparent murder-suicide of missing San Ysidro couple

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a married couple after they were reported missing out of San Ysidro in the days leading up to Christmas.

SDPD says U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers found a vehicle associated with a missing persons case in the parking lot of Campo's Golden Acorn Casino, located at 1800 Golden Acorn Way, at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

A dead man and woman were inside the vehicle, the department's press release states.

SDPD detectives from the southern division and homicide unit responded to the casino to investigate further. The department was originally on the case when the family reported the couple missing last week.

"The initial investigation indicated the male and female were missing under suspicious circumstances. The exact nature of what occurred and why they were missing is still under investigation," the release states.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned the married couple was living separately, and there "was likely a domestic violence incident" before they went missing, SDPD says.

When officers found the bodies, the man appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, so the department determined his death was a suicide.

The woman's injuries "are undetermined at this time," and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will release more information about her cause of death later.

SDPD is investigating her death as a homicide, with her husband being the lone suspect. Officers are calling this a "tragic case of domestic violence."

SDPD has identified both the suspect and victim; however, their names aren't being released until family members are notified about their deaths. Police did release their ages: The man was 52 years old, while the woman was 45. Police say the husband was Hispanic, while the wife was Filipina.

If you have more information for SDPD regarding this case, reach out to the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.