San Diego police find stabbing victim in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a stabbing victim was found in the East Village Saturday evening.

According to SDPD, officers found the victim, a 34-year-old man, nearby the intersection of K Street and Tony Gwynn Drive around 6:35 p.m. Officers learned the man got into an argument with a group of men in the 1500 block of National Ave. The argument escalated, and the victim was stabbed twice and hit in the head with a blunt object.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"There is no suspect descriptions. San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating," the incident report stated.

If you have any information for SDPD about this stabbing, reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.