SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego native trapped beneath snow for several minutes following an avalanche is thanking those who saved him.

“Big props to the civilian skiers around us who were very prepared. There was a bunch of people with avalanche gear and shovels who acted incredibly quickly and were able to dig me out,” said Evan Huck.

Huck and his wife Kahlynn were among five skiers and snow boarders rescued after an avalanche Friday at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe.

RELATED: San Diego native and wife caught in Squaw Valley avalanche

Huck grew up on Coronado and recently got married to Kahlynn. Both escaped uninjured.

Huck was miraculously able to snowboard down the mountain on his own after being rescued.

Two of the five caught in the avalanche had to be taken to the hospital, one with a serious lower-body injury.