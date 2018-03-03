San Diego native and wife caught in Squaw Valley avalanche

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A sudden avalanche Friday buried five guests at a Northern California ski resort, including a San Diego native and his wife.

Evan Huck and his wife, Kahlynn, were among the five skiers and boarders rescued after an avalanche buried a portion of Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe. Huck grew up on Coronado, his parents told 10News, and had recently married Kahlynn.

The pair escaped unscathed, though hectic moments caught on video after the incident show the drastic effort to make sure things didn't end worse.

Kahlynn and others were captured afterward frantically digging Huck out of the mountain of snow, whose beard was the only part of him peeking through.

While Huck was reportedly knocked unconscious, he was able to snowboard down the mountain on his own afterward. It took about 5 minutes to dig him out.

Two of the five caught in the sudden avalanche were injured, one with a serious lower-body injury, according to Placer County Sheriff's Department. Everyone involved is believed to have been accounted for, deputies said.

Squaw Valley was closed Saturday as officials investigate what triggered the avalanche.

A winter storm moving across Northern California this week has blanketed the state's mountains in heavy snow.

An avalanche also hit Mammoth Mountain Saturday, partially burying three people. They were able to free themselves. No other injuries were reported but the mountain was closed afterward.

Earlier this week, deputies reported the body of missing snowboarder Wenyu Zhang, 42, was found at the base of Squaw Valley. Zhang had gone missing during Thursday's snowstorm that hit the Sierra Nevada region.