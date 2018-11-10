San Diego native escapes Camp Fire but fears home has been destroyed

PARADISE, Calif. (KGTV) - A San Diego native who was living in Paradise safely escaped the Camp Fire, however she fears her home has been destroyed.

Leila Rodriguez grew up in San Diego and moved to Chico for college. She said she recently moved to Paradise with her boyfriend.

She was at work when the fire broke out but her boyfriend rushed home to save his mom and their dog. He drove through flames to get to safety.

As of Friday night, nine people had died in the fire. It had also burned nearly 6,500 homes, making it the most destructive fire in California history in terms of homes destroyed.