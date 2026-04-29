98-year-old Navy veteran of three wars selected Honor Flight

CORONADO (KGTV) — Bill Martin, a 98-year-old veteran who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, is traveling to Washington, D.C., this weekend as part of an Honor Flight.

Martin is one of nearly 100 veterans taking part in the trip to visit the war memorials which honors their service. Martin will also be joined by his three daughters.

Martin served in the Navy for 36 years, eventually becoming a captain. His service began in 1945 when he was 17 years old, and the United States was at war with Japan.

"My dad took me down to the federal building in Detroit and had me sworn into the Navy, so I wouldn't get drafted. There was a lot of fighting going on over in Okinawa," Martin said.

Five years after WWII, Martin served in the Korean War, working in communications.

"I was working in the code room, sending and receiving coded messages," Martin said. "We had aviators on board and attacked the North Koreans from Incheon, behind enemy lines."

As Martin sifted through his memories from more than 70 years ago, he remembered one thing clearly.

"I was never in any danger in the Navy," Martin said.

Then five years later, the Vietnam War started. During the Vietnam War, Martin recalled one experience leaving Saigon on an airplane and being given a warning.

"They said put your suitcases under you. They sometimes shoot at these planes from the rice fields with their rifles," Martin said.

Martin said he patrolled the coast and intercepted ships during the Vietnam War. He remembers the pilots who never made it home and carries regret about the conflict.

"That was a nasty war. I'm sorry we even got involved in it," Martin said. "I don't know what we accomplished getting involved in that war."

Now, 81 years after his service began, Martin will have the opportunity to visit the memorials for all three wars he served in in Washington D.C. this weekend, as part of Honor Flight San Diego's program.

At 98 years young, Martin's story isn't finished.