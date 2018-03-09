San Diego gas leak: Service fully restored for Mission Valley customers, SDG&E says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Gas service was restored for all customers in the Mission Valley area impacted by this week's massive gas leak.



San Diego Gas & Electric officials confirmed all affected customers were receiving gas service as of 3 a.m. Friday morning.



Officials with the utility said crews "worked through the night" Thursday into Friday on the problem. "We truly appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we worked to resolve this issue," officials said.



The gas ordeal began at about 11 a.m. Wednesday when a contracted crew accidentally severed a gas line while working on a project on Friars Road at state Route 163, sending gas spewing into the air.



The gas leak forced authorities to shut down stretches of SR-163, which impacted other freeways and led to an overall traffic nightmare that lasted over eight hours.



Additionally, multiple homes and businesses, including shops at Fashion Valley Mall, were forced to evacuate as SDG&E crews worked to cap the line break.



Crews eventually stopped the gas leak, but the subsequent repairs left hundreds of homes and businesses without gas service.



The pipe remains damaged, with no definitive timeline for a permanent fix.



10News learned an investigation will likely be launched.