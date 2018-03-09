San Diego gas leak: Service fully restored for Mission Valley customers, SDG&E says
Jermaine Ong
8:32 AM, Mar 9, 2018
46 mins ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Gas service was restored for all customers in the Mission Valley area impacted by this week's massive gas leak.
San Diego Gas & Electric officials confirmed all affected customers were receiving gas service as of 3 a.m. Friday morning.
Officials with the utility said crews "worked through the night" Thursday into Friday on the problem. "We truly appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we worked to resolve this issue," officials said.
The gas ordeal began at about 11 a.m. Wednesday when a contracted crew accidentally severed a gas line while working on a project on Friars Road at state Route 163, sending gas spewing into the air.