San Diego Gas and Electric widens power outages due to Red Flag Warning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Gas and Electric extended its planned power outages to communities including Rancho Bernardo, Escondido, and Rancho Santa Fe Tuesday due to the high risk of fire during the Red Flag Warning.

Roughly 25,500 customers were without power Tuesday morning due to a public safety shut-off or unplanned outages due to high winds, the utility company reported.

“We recognize how inconvenient it is to be without power. Public safety is our highest priority and we appreciate everyone’s patience throughout the duration of this extreme weather event,” SDG&E officials wrote in a blog.

RELATED: 10News Pinpoint Weather Forecast

The majority of the power outages were in East County communities, where SDG&E opened resource centers to provide charging stations, water, and food.

Mountain Empire High School Gymnasium, Campo

Potrero Resource Center, Potrero

Camp Oliver Lodge, Descanso

Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center, Campo

Whispering Winds Catholic Camp, Julian

Dulzura Community Center, Dulzura

The resource centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the duration of the outage.

See the SDG&E outage map HERE.

RELATED: SDG&E shuts off power, leading to school closures