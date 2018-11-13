San Diego Gas and Electric widens power outages due to Red Flag Warning

Allison Horn
9:02 AM, Nov 13, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Gas and Electric extended its planned power outages to communities including Rancho Bernardo, Escondido, and Rancho Santa Fe Tuesday due to the high risk of fire during the Red Flag Warning.

Roughly 25,500 customers were without power Tuesday morning due to a public safety shut-off or unplanned outages due to high winds, the utility company reported.

“We recognize how inconvenient it is to be without power. Public safety is our highest priority and we appreciate everyone’s patience throughout the duration of this extreme weather event,” SDG&E officials wrote in a blog.

The majority of the power outages were in East County communities, where SDG&E opened resource centers to provide charging stations, water, and food.

  • Mountain Empire High School Gymnasium, Campo
  • Potrero Resource Center, Potrero
  • Camp Oliver Lodge, Descanso
  • Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center, Campo
  • Whispering Winds Catholic Camp, Julian
  • Dulzura Community Center, Dulzura

The resource centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the duration of the outage.

