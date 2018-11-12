East County schools to close Tuesday as SDG&E shuts off power

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Some school districts will be closed Tuesday as San Diego Gas and Electric prepares to shut off power in parts of East County amid a Red Flag Warning.

According to the San Diego County office of Education, Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District and Spencer Valley School District will close November 13.

Schools in the Warner Unified School District will also be closed Tuesday for a previously scheduled teacher work day, according to the office.

The announcement comes after SDG&E activated a public safety power shut off due to the Red Flag Warning.