San Diego Foundation raises more than $300K for Lilac Fire victims
Mark Saunders
5:05 PM, Dec 28, 2017
(KGTV) - More than $300,000 has been raised for the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund to benefit victims of the Lilac Fire, the San Diego Foundation announced.
About 200 online and text donations were received as well as help from companies such as San Diego's own Stone Brewing Company - which donated $1 for every pint or growler sale of their Stone Tangerine Express IPA.
"San Diegans have stepped up in a major way to support survivors impacted by the Lilac Fire," Kathlyn Mead, president and CEO of The San Diego Foundation, said. "We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local individuals and companies who contributed to the Regional Disaster Fund and reached out to The San Diego Foundation to help those most in need with recovery and rebuilding efforts.