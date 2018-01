SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An additional 32 people have died from flu-related illnesses in San Diego over the last week, as flu activity remains high in the region.

San Diego's season total now sits at 174 flu-related deaths, 153 more deaths than a season prior, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

The county said in a Wednesday report 1,183 new influenza cases were reported within the last week, ending January 20. However, cases dropped from 2,170 cases the previous week.

"Health care providers may diagnose and treat people for influenza without testing when flu activity is high," Wilma Wooten, San Diego County public health officer, said in a release. "San Diego is experiencing the same severe flu conditions that are being seen across the country."

The county said 23 new ICU cases were also reported this week.

This season, there have been 13,712 lab-confirmed cases in San Diego, compared to 2,110 cases last season.

The most common strain of the flu this season has been Influenza A, with 10,671 cases, followed by Influenza B, with 2,396 cases.

While flu vaccines are recommended, other simple steps to consider include:

Wash hands thoroughly and often,

Use hand sanitizers,

Stay away from sick people,

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth,

Clean commonly touched surfaces, and

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

A list of public health center locations to get vaccinated is available here.

“The flu season typically lasts through the end of March and early April. It is not too late to get vaccinated,” Wooten added.