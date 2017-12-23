Thomas Fire becomes largest wildfire in California history

Mark Saunders
8:28 AM, Dec 21, 2017
6:41 PM, Dec 22, 2017
MONTECITO, CA - DECEMBER 16: A strong wind blows embers from smoldering trees at the Thomas Fire on December 16, 2017 in Montecito, California. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings of dangerous fire weather in Southern California for the duration of the weekend. The Thomas Fire is currently the fourth largest California fire since records began in 1932, growing to 400 square miles and destroying more than 1,000 structures since it began on December 4. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(KGTV) - The Thomas Fire surpassed San Diego County's 2003 Cedar Fire Friday to become the largest fire in California history, fire officials warned.

The blaze has scorched more than 273,400 acres across Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties since it erupted on Dec. 4. Strong Santa Ana winds, brushy regions formed from lack of rainfall, and dry conditions have complicated efforts to down flames.

Cal Fire expected full containment by Jan. 7, 2018.

Over the past week, firefighters have managed to double their containment of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire has led to two deaths, including the death of Cal Fire San Diego engineer Cory Iverson last week.

The Thomas Fire has also destroyed roughly 1,000 structures. The Cedar Fire burned 2,820 but October's Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County was the most damaging, with 5,643 structures destroyed.CNN reported the Thomas Fire has burned a larger area than New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco combined.

LATEST THOMAS FIRE NUMBERS

Acres & containment: 273,400 acres, 65% contained as of Friday night; Cal Fire estimates the cost to fight the fire at more than $167 million.

Damages: 1063 structures destroyed, 280 damaged. Officials say at least 18,000 structures are still threatened.

Evacuations: Latest Santa Barbara County information | Latest Ventura County information

Personnel: 2,841 personnel involved in the firefighting effort.

Equipment: 274 fire engines, 26 helicopters, 45 water tenders, 26 dozers, 126 hand crews.

