Thomas Fire becomes largest wildfire in California history
Mark Saunders
8:28 AM, Dec 21, 2017
6:41 PM, Dec 22, 2017
(KGTV) - The Thomas Fire surpassed San Diego County's 2003 Cedar Fire Friday to become the largest fire in California history, fire officials warned.
The blaze has scorched more than 273,400 acres across Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties since it erupted on Dec. 4. Strong Santa Ana winds, brushy regions formed from lack of rainfall, and dry conditions have complicated efforts to down flames.
The Thomas Fire has also destroyed roughly 1,000 structures. The Cedar Fire burned 2,820 but October's Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County was the most damaging, with 5,643 structures destroyed.CNN reported the Thomas Fire has burned a larger area than New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco combined.