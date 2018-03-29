The fraudulent tax filing comes almost seven months after the wide-ranging breach at the credit reporting company Equifax.
"We immediately and proactively froze our credit and then got letters saying both me and my husband had both been compromised," said Jennifer.
While they have credit monitoring and froze their credit, that doesn't protect them from fraud, which is a form of identity theft. Jennifer's accountant told her she wasn't the only one getting these letters from the IRS.
"He's seeing a huge uptick in these letters, this year," said Jennifer.
Jennifer says her fraud was caught early enough that everything can be cleared up within two months. Now she's bracing for what's next.
"You're so vulnerable and your information is out there," said Jennifer.
According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, the best way to protect yourself is to file your returns as early as possible. If you're mailing returns, mail them directly from the post office. And if filing electronically, use a secure network.
"Tax time presents a perfect storm for scammers, from tax identity theft to imposter scams, consumers must stay vigilant and prepared. Remember to go to the source of truth when you are contacted by anyone purporting to be from the IRS or other government entity," said Eva Velasquez, President of the Identity Theft Resource Center.