San Diego City Attorney announces lawsuit over massive data breach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A national data aggregator is at fault for a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of California residents, including hundreds of thousands of San Diegans, according to a lawsuit filed by the San Diego City Attorney’s Office.



City Attorney Mara W. Elliott’s lawsuit claims the company, which was not immediately named, failed “to notify victims of a security lapse that exposed” residents' personal information “to identity thieves and other criminals working on the Dark Web.”



City officials said the data breach happened over an 18-month period, during which time the company allegedly sold the information of 3.1 million Californians -- an estimated 250,000 of them from San Diego County.



The lawsuit stated several crimes occurred as a result of the breach, including $65 million in fraudulent tax returns obtained illegally by hackers.



City officials added: “The companies were aware of the security lapses for years and took no steps to notify consumers, despite California law requiring companies to notify victims of security lapses that put them at risk by exposing personal information.”