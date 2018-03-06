San Diego County's casino industry may be over-saturated

As far as the overall gaming market in the state, Palermo says it’s holding pretty steady with annual gaming revenues increasing about five percent. While the state’s gaming market remains healthy, Palermo says for each casino, holding onto their share won’t be easy.
Palermo says local casinos are taking their cue from the Las Vegas industry where revenues from amenities like hotels, food and entertainment are now a bigger piece of the pie.
A total of six local casinos have been undergoing expansions.
A spokesperson for the Jamul Indian Village Tribe declined to comment on the Hollywood Casino’s revenue losses, but says the development is an important step toward the tribe managing its own casino.
“Our announcement today represents an important step toward our long-held goal to manage our own casino,” said JIVDC Chairwoman Erica Pinto.
“We are grateful to Penn National for all their hard work and leadership in bringing what was a very challenging development project to fruition,” said Pinto.