San Diego County sheriff's deputy accused of groping women in court to face new charges

The 32-year-old was placed under arrest Thursday. His bail was set at $2 million.
The DA’s Office said Fischer faces more than 10 years if convicted on the new charges. He already faces 14 years and eight months in prison if he is convicted on the previously filed charges, which include sexual battery and false imprisonment.
In July, Fischer, accompanied by his attorney and his wife, publicly proclaimed his innocence and denied the allegations against him.
“These charges are simply untrue. I vigorously deny them,” Fischer said during a press conference.