San Diego County fire crews shift resources as Woolsey, Camp fires rage

Local crews fan out across state to help

Jared Aarons
8:00 AM, Nov 13, 2018
2 mins ago

Local fire crews are fanning out across the state to help battle the Woolsey and Camp fires. Meanwhile, officials say they have strict guidelines that ensure enough resources are left in place for any local emergencies.

© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.

PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A home burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright Getty Images
Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A handful of San Diego County fire departments have sent crews across the state to help with the Woolsey and Camp Fires. But Cal Fire officials tell 10News they're making sure that enough resources are left behind to cover any emergencies that happen here.

"We have an obligation here to make sure we keep enough strategic reserve to stay safe in San Diego," says Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie.

Through a process called "Mutual Aid," Heggie says Cal Fire sent three strike teams, consisting of 15 engines, to help around the state. That leaves 32 engines in San Diego. Heggie says those engines are placed around the county ready to pounce on any fires that spring up.

"The conditions they've seen up there are very similar to what we're seeing right now," says Heggie. "The only difference is we don't have a fire."

RELATED: 10News Complete Coverage of California Wildfires

Heggie says there are no specific requirements for how many crews are kept in town, as it varies from time to time. But, he added that all time off had been canceled for Cal Fire employees while San Diego is in a Red Flag Warning.

"Everyone from the Chief down to the firefighters, they're staying in a heightened state of readiness," he says. "We'll never exceed those thresholds to make sure that we have enough adequate resources available for any fire that starts here in San Diego."

Cal Fire's ability to respond quickly was put to the test Monday, when a house fire erupted in Ramona. Crews were able to put it out within 20 minutes and kept it from spreading to nearby vegetation.

RELATED: BRUSH FIRE IGNITES IN RAMONA AMID RED FLAG WARNING

In addition to Cal Fire, local departments have sent crews to the Woolsey and Camp Fires. That includes crews from San Diego Fire & Rescue, Lakeside Fire, Chula Vista Fire, Poway and Rancho Santa Fe. Tweets from SDFD and Lakeside detailed the deployments.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top