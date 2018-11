RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Cal Fire San Diego is on scene of a house fire that is quickly spreading to brush fire in Ramona.

According to firefighters, the fire started inside a structure on the 16000 block of Salida Del Sol. The fire quickly spread to nearby brush.

A Red Flag Warning went into effect for parts of San Diego County early Sunday morning and was extended until Wednesday night at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Check today's forecast | San Diego Gas and Electric shuts down power due to fire danger

In video from the scene, crews could be seen dropping water on the fire from helicopters.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Crews are at scene of a confirmed structure fire in the 16000 block of Salida del Sol in Ramona. There is a threat to the vegetation and both ground and air resources are en route. #SalidaFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 12, 2018

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.