San Diego County Credit Union holding blood drives at 3 branches

City News Service
8:49 AM, Jan 3, 2018
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Credit Union will hold blood drives at three of its locations Wednesday.

The blood drives come after a busy holiday season that has left hospitals in the region in need of blood, according to the credit union.

The blood drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas branch, 591 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas; the Operations Center, 6545 Sequence Drive, San Diego; and the Santee branch, 286 Town Center Parkway, Santee.

Blood donations often decrease around the holidays, though the need for blood increases, according to SDCCU.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top