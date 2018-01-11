San Diego County Board approves $2 million tree-planting program

In recent years, trees have been lost due to drought, the gold-spotted oak borer and the shot hole borer.
“Trees are an integral part of our parks system. They house ecosystems, support biodiversity, serve as climate buffers to moderate temperatures and wind, absorb sound, prevent soil erosion and slow stormwater runoff,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brian Albright. “They also offer shade, reduce sun exposure and enhance outdoor recreation areas for park guests.”
Planting is expected to begin in the Spring of 2018.
In December of 2017, a man was killed after a tree branch, believed to have been affected by high winds, fell on him while he was getting into his car.
The incident happened at Holiday Park in Carlsbad. Following the incident, park officials said the tree had been pruned and maintained on a regular basis.