San Diego City College Men's Basketball goes for back to back state titles

San Diego (KGTV) -The San Diego City College men's basketball team is looking to make it back to back California JUCO state titles.

After winning the state title a year ago, the Knights are 28 - 2 this season. The players are not surprised at all their success the last two years, as they say head coach Mitch Charlens has them believing in themselves and very confident.

San Diego City College is a rags to riches story. When coach Charlens took over the program 14 years ago, they did not have many players, no uniforms, and not a real gym to practice in.

If they can win another California state JUCO title, they would become the first team to go back to back in over 60 years.