Sailor hit by spinning helicopter blade at MCAS Camp Pendleton dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The sailor hit by a spinning helicopter blade earlier this week at MCAS Camp Pendleton has died.

MCAS Camp Pendleton said the sailor died Saturday morning from injuries sustained after the spinning tail rotor blade of a UH-01Y Venom Marine helicopter struck him.

The helicopter was on deck at MCAS Camp Pendleton when the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The sailor was brought to Scripps La Jolla Medical Facility with critical injuries after the incident.

Officials are withholding the sailor's name pending family notification. The sailor was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The incident is under investigation.