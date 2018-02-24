Sailor critically injured by spinning helicopter blade at MCAS Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A sailor was critically injured by a rotating helicopter blade at MCAS Camp Pendleton this week, officials announced Friday.

The sailor was struck by a spinning UH-01Y Venom tail rotor blade while the aircraft was on deck Wednesday just after 6 p.m., officials said.

The service member was brought to a San Diego hospital after the incident and was in critical condition Friday.

Officials did not name the sailor but said they are assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

An investigation has begun, though no additional details were made available.