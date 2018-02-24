Sailor critically injured by spinning helicopter blade at MCAS Camp Pendleton

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 40°
A UH-1Y Huey with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS) 1 prepares to land in Kiwanis Park, Ariz., during the Assault Support Tactics (AST) 3 training while supporting the semiannual Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 2-17, April 21. Lasting seven weeks, WTI is a training evolution hosted by MAWTS-1 which provides standardized advanced and tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Harley Robinson/Released)
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A sailor was critically injured by a rotating helicopter blade at MCAS Camp Pendleton this week, officials announced Friday.
The sailor was struck by a spinning UH-01Y Venom tail rotor blade while the aircraft was on deck Wednesday just after 6 p.m., officials said.
The service member was brought to a San Diego hospital after the incident and was in critical condition Friday.
Officials did not name the sailor but said they are assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
An investigation has begun, though no additional details were made available.