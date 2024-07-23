Riverside wildfire destroys 6 homes, causes $10 million in damage; authorities believe fireworks started it

(CNN) — A 500-acre fire in Riverside, California, that has burned homes and caused $10 million in damage was sparked by fireworks, according to local officials.

“Camera footage has shown suspects fleeing the area and we also have a vehicle of interest that’s being reviewed by investigators,” Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson announced Monday evening at a news conference.

The Hawarden Fire, which started Sunday, has destroyed six homes and damaged seven others, officials said. There has also been an additional $1 million in response costs.

“In just over 24 hours, a moment of fireworks has an estimated cost of over $11 million. And the losses are not just financial. Families have lost their homes, cherished memories and personal belongings,” Lock Dawson said. “We will prosecute those responsible for this incident.”

The Hawarden Fire is one of more than 60 large active wildfires burning across the US, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, which said nearly 800,000 acres have burned. The agency said 20 fires were burning in Oregon and 12 in California. Air quality alerts were also issued across multiple states.

The fire in Riverside has burned 527 acres, and a firefighter and civilian sustained minor injuries, the city said in an update Monday.

The flames have been contained within an established perimeter and all evacuation orders have been lifted, authorities said.

Dawson said that the tragic fire is a “stark reminder” of why fireworks are illegal in the community.

“We live in an area with dry brush, very terrain and high temperatures, making it ideal for such disasters,” she said.

Fireworks have been linked to other destructive fires, including the 2020 Traverse Fire in Utah and the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire in Oregon. A teen was ordered to pay $46 million in restitution after pleading guilty to starting the Eagle Creek Fire, which burned 48,000 acres.

The extreme heat beating down on the West and other parts of the US this summer, along with high winds, could be a recipe for fire danger, and officials are urging people to practice fire safety this summer.

As the state of California gets hotter and drier, the threat of wildfires is increasing, according to Cal Fire. Drier conditions not only increase the frequency of wildfires, but the severity and amount of damage caused as well, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association.

Peak fire season is Northern California generally begins in June or July and runs through late October or November, but in Southern California it can begin as early as May, the association said. As much as 90% of wildfires are started by humans, according to the group. Discarded cigarettes, unintended campfires, downed power lines and car crashes are among the list of triggers.

CNN’s Raja Razek contributed to this report.

