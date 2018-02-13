Residents think homeless are to blame for fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Residents in Chollas Creek think they know what started a fire that threatened several homes and prompted temporary evacuations on Sunday night.

Some think a homeless encampment at the bottom of the canyon is to blame.

Homeowners say they often hear people talking at the bottom of the canyon and see small fires burning in the dark.

10News went out to the canyon Monday morning and found clothing, chairs and shopping carts left behind.

We reached out to city councilwoman Myrtle Cole and a spokesperson for her office told us they called SDPD about her constituents concerns last week. We reached out to SPD for information and so far, haven't heard back.

The fire burned two acres. No one was hurt and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.