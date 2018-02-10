Residents rally to can recycling center from Point Loma

The demonstrators want to see the facility relocated out of their neighborhood to a location in San Diego's Midway District.
"People are being woken up by glass being broken, homeless doing drugs in this complex, they got young kids and you got needles here, guys exposing themselves, so its more of a health and safety matter," Jon Linney, chair of the Peninsula Planning Board, told 10News.
But the issue is complicated by state law, which requires this area to have a recycling center.
The protesters said they have reached out to local lawmakers Assemblyman Todd Gloria and City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf to change the regulations so that the recycling center can be relocated – but they say they haven't heard back.
A petition on Change.org calling for the center's relocation has gained more than 800 supporters.