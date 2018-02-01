City creating Housing Navigation Center for homeless

Amanda Brandeis
5:18 PM, Jan 31, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As part of the ongoing effort to find permanent housing solutions for the homeless, the city is moving forward on a plan to create a Housing Navigation Center. 

Council approved the $7 million purchase of a large downtown building on 14th Street and Imperial Avenue, which will be paid for by community development block grants.

The center will not provide beds or meals, but rather resources like housing navigation, workforce training, and mental health services. 

The city will soon begin accepting proposals for service providers and hopes to have the center open by summer. 

