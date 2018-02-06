Documentary seeks answers to San Diego's homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new documentary, "Tony - the Movie," seeks answers to San Diego's homeless crisis by searching beyond state and county lines.

The film features Tony Rodriguez of San Diego, who became homeless after losing his job as a waiter. Rodriguez has little family left and lives with depression. Despite describing himself as shy, Rodriguez agreed to do the film in order to help the thousands of people trying to escape homelessness.

The film's creator, Dennis Stein, hopes to get the documentary in front of every local leader and future candidates.

The documentary will be screened Tuesday in Pacific Beach, a joint effort by the Pacific Beach United Methodist Church and Discover Pacific Beach:

Tuesday, February 6th, 2017

Pacific Beach United Methodist Church - 1561 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109

Free and open to the public

Register here to save your spot at the event

Learn more about the film and future screenings here.