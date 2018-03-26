Residents on edge after series of break-ins in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Neighbors in Scripps Ranch are on edge after a series of break-ins over the course of a week at the beginning of March.

Residents in the area reported five break-ins or attempted break-ins to the Scripps Ranch Civic Association's Neighborhood Watch from March 9 to March 16.

During one of the burglaries on the 11800 block of Charmaine Way, suspects shattered a sliding glass door and were able to take jewelry and electronics.

During another break-in, it appears the suspect was unable to get into the home, according to the neighborhood watch. It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

Check the map below for a list of break-ins reported so far: