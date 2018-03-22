Burglar squeezes through La Mesa home's doggie door, raids jewels

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A burglar squeezed through a doggie door and past a security system at a La Mesa-area home, making off with thousands of dollars in sentimental jewelry.

Along Fuerte Drive, David Ward said his heart sank when he got home from running errands around 2 p.m. Wednesday. His eyes were immediately drawn to a back kitchen door.

"The cover to the dog door was not here .. it was lying on the floor. That's when I knew someone had entered the house," said Ward.

A quick look inside showed what the intruder was after. Some near-empty jewelry boxes were missing about a dozen pieces, most of the items sentimental.

"Birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas ... There's a sadness. These are gifts I wanted my wife to have because she deserves them," said Ward.

The total loss: more than $12,000 dollars.

Ward was left wondering, "What if?" His dog had passed several weeks earlier. That same day, Ward had taken measurements to have the door blocked off. Instead, it was open. He believes a professional burglar entered and left through the same doggie door while toting his wife's jewelry.

"He knew what he was doing. Any exterior door, the alarm would have gone off. It's a violation," said Ward.

The thief also got away with some electronics and cash.

If you have information on the case, call the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's station at 619-660-7090.