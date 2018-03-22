Burglar squeezes through La Mesa home's doggie door, raids jewels

Ward was left wondering, "What if?" His dog had passed several weeks earlier. That same day, Ward had taken measurements to have the door blocked off. Instead, it was open. He believes a professional burglar entered and left through the same doggie door while toting his wife's jewelry.
"He knew what he was doing. Any exterior door, the alarm would have gone off. It's a violation," said Ward.
The thief also got away with some electronics and cash.
If you have information on the case, call the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's station at 619-660-7090.