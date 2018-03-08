Reported San Diego State University threat not credible, campus police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A reported threat to San Diego State University campus was deemed not credible, according to campus police.

University police were told of a person making "incoherent threats" on campus Thursday morning. Responding officers made contact with the individual, detained the person, and determined the threat was not credible, police said.

The person never posed a threat to the campus or community, police clarified.

Officers said the individual was removed from campus and they are not affiliated with SDSU.

There have been at least 20 school threat investigations in San Diego County since the Parkland shootings on February 14.