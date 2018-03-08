Reported San Diego State University threat not credible, campus police say
Mark Saunders
11:39 AM, Mar 8, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A reported threat to San Diego State University campus was deemed not credible, according to campus police.
University police were told of a person making "incoherent threats" on campus Thursday morning. Responding officers made contact with the individual, detained the person, and determined the threat was not credible, police said.
The person never posed a threat to the campus or community, police clarified.