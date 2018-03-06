City of Poway debuts hotline to handle school threat reports

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) - The City of Poway activated Tuesday a hotline for students to report potential threats to schools.

The change comes after a series of threats to San Diego County schools in the days after the Parkland shootings.

Messages left on the Poway hotline will be monitored around the clock by the Poway Sheriff’s Station. Callers can remain anonymous.

POWAY SCHOOL THREAT HOTLINE

844-PUSD-TIP

844-787-3847

Calls regarding schools that are not in the City of Poway will be sent to the appropriate authorities, city officials said.

"With threats increasing everywhere, the more eyes and ears we can have in the community, the better,” Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said in a statement. “The hotline will remove barriers that might keep law enforcement from receiving critical information in a timely manner. Poway is the safest city in the County and we intend to keep it that way.

Vaus suggested the hotline to the Poway City Manager last week. The hotline has the support of the Poway Unified School District, which operates 40 schools in Poway, San Diego, and unincorporated San Diego County communities.

The change comes as the district prepares to meet with parents about student safety. The meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel High School Performing Arts Center, 9550 Carmel Mountain Road.