Report: Rep. Hunter womanized, boozed and misused funds

"Congressman Hunter completely denies the rumors that were published in the Politico article. It is business as usual for our office and Congressman Hunter is not spending time responding to what amounts to nothing more than baseless speculation and DC gossip.

As he has since serving in the Marine Corps, to his first day in Congress, to today, Congressman Hunter continues to focus his time and full effort on working for our nation and his constituents.

Regarding his running for reelection, he is 100% in, all his colleagues and GOP leadership knows this, including Speaker Ryan.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter is facing more personal allegations, amid an ongoing Department of Justice investigation that he misused campaign funds.



In an article written by Politico, Hunter is accused of having relationships with women on Capitol Hill and abusing alcohol on the job.



RELATED: New billboard blasts Rep. Hunter

Hunter's District Chief of Staff sent 10News this statement:

Any suggestion to the contrary is completely false. He appreciates the opportunity to serve the people of California’s 50th Congressional District and there remains much work to do."

Political analyst John Dadian says it's going to take more to uproot the San Diego man from his position.



"Until something is, you know, black-and-white that he did wrong and the Justice Department says 'You should go to jail' I think he's pretty secure in his district, he's Duncan Hunter. The way he won was his name," Dadian said.



The Republican Party of San Diego County told 10News they have endorsed Congressman Duncan Hunter and support his re-election; meanwhile, the Democratic Party of San Diego says this is not surprising and points to systemic bad behavior