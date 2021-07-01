Report details likely motive in 2018 California bar shooting

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A newly released investigative report on a 2018 mass shooting at a Southern California bar found the likely motive of the military veteran who carried out the attack was a strong disdain for civilians and especially college students.

The Ventura County Star says the report on the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks was released Wednesday. It says Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long began to hate civilians after students at a university he attended were disrespectful of his military service.

Long killed 11 patrons and wounded a sheriff's sergeant who was then accidentally fatally shot by a fellow officer.