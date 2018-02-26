Interactive Timeline of Rebecca Zahau case

Partly Cloudy
FILE -- An undated photo of 32-year-old Rebecca Zahua, who on July 13, 2011, was found naked and hanging from the second-story balcony of the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado. Her death was ruled a suicide.
(KGTV) - One of San Diego's most notable death investigations enters a new phase Monday as the civil trial starts.
Rebecca Zahau died at the Spreckels mansion in Coronado in 2011. While the official cause of death was listed as suicide, her parents believe there was foul play.
