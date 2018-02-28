Rebecca Zahau death: Opening statements begin in civil lawsuit trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday in the civil trial for one of San Diego's most mysterious and infamous cases.



On July 13, 2011, the body of 32-year-old Rebecca Zahau was found tied up and hanging from a balcony at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado.



Zahau was found dead two days after the young son of her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai suffered serious brain injuries after a fall at the home.



Six-year-old Max Shacknai died from his injuries, and authorities ruled his death accidental. The boy was under Zahau's care at the time of his fall.



A San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigation concluded that, based on evidence and autopsy reports, Zahau had taken her own life -- a ruling that Zahau's family has long questioned.



Zahau's family initially filed a $10 million wrongful death civil suit in 2013 against Adam Shacknai, Jonah Shacknai's ex-wife Dina and her sister Nina. Two women were removed from the suit in 2017 "with prejudice" after it was determined they had no direct link to the incident.



THE DEATH OF REBECCA ZAHAU :

The family's attorney, Keith Greer, said he believes key evidence points to Adam Shacknai, who was staying at the guest house at the time of Zahau's death. According to authorities, Adam called 911 after he said he found the woman's body.



One of Adam Shacknai's attorneys, Daniel Webb, told The Associated Press that the suit was "shameful" and added, "We are confident that the trial in this case will conclusively vindicate Adam and finally bring closure to these outrageous allegations."