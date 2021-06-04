Watch
News

Actions

Ralphs parent company offers $1 million prizes to encourage COVID vaccinations

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File photo
Ralphs store
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 12:00:16-04

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The parent company of the Ralphs grocery store chain announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive drive, offering people who get vaccinated at its stores a chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.

Dubbed the "#CommunityImmunity Giveaway, the program will award $1 million to five winners who get vaccinated at any Kroger Co. location and register online at KrogerGiveaway.com. Fifty people will win free groceries for a year.

"Since day one of this pandemic, Ralphs' most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities," according to a statement from Dr. Linh Lee, director of pharmacy at Ralphs. "Ralphs' #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help Southern California recover and move ahead."

The giveaway began Thursday and will continue through July 10, with one $1 million winner selected each week for five weeks, and 10 free-grocery winners chosen each week. The contest is open to anyone aged 18 or older who receives or has already received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Kroger location, or at a mobile clinic staffed by Kroger healthcare staff. People must register online at KrogerGiveaway.com to be eligible.

Both customers and Kroger employees are eligible to enter, as long as they are vaccinated at a Kroger location.

Kroger is also providing one-time $100 payments to employees who become fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group