Protesters call Rep. Darrell Issa's retirement announcement a 'victory'

"To every single person who has organized their neighbors, shown-up to a protest or a rally, knocked on doors, made phone calls, or given your time or money to 'Flip the 49th,' this is our victory," Cipriano Vargas, of the group, said in a release.
Another member said in the release that the group intends to "stay vigilant in our efforts to ensure that if the Republicans put up a Trump/Issa clone they will also be defeated."
Protesters have gathered to demonstrate against Issa's policies on healthcare, gun control, and tax reform.
Those protesters have been met with counter-protesters as well, who have shown up outside Issa's offices to show their support for the Congressman and President Donald Trump.
On the news that actress Jane Fonda has donated to efforts against Issa, the Congressman's spokesperson Calvin Moore said support for Issa had increased:
"With a district home to Camp Pendleton and so many of our nation's veterans, it's unbelievable these groups would allow themselves to be funded by someone like Jane Fonda, who betrayed our troops and sided with the enemy in Vietnam ... Which is why you’ve [seen] so many organize and rally today to ask for the groups to return the money she’s poured into these so-called grassroots groups."