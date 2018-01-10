Protesters call Rep. Darrell Issa's retirement announcement a 'victory'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Protesters are heralding Rep. Darrell Issa's decision to not seek re-election as a big victory.

Issa (CA-49) announced Wednesday he does not intend to seek re-election in 2018, instead deciding to retire.

For protesters of the "Flip the 49th" group, Issa's announcement was the conclusion to their weekly protests outside the Congressman's Vista office.

RELATED: Republican Rep. Darrell Issa says he won't seek re-election

"To every single person who has organized their neighbors, shown-up to a protest or a rally, knocked on doors, made phone calls, or given your time or money to 'Flip the 49th,' this is our victory," Cipriano Vargas, of the group, said in a release.

Another member said in the release that the group intends to "stay vigilant in our efforts to ensure that if the Republicans put up a Trump/Issa clone they will also be defeated."

RELATED: Reaction to Issa announcement pours in

Protesters have gathered to demonstrate against Issa's policies on healthcare, gun control, and tax reform.

Those protesters have been met with counter-protesters as well, who have shown up outside Issa's offices to show their support for the Congressman and President Donald Trump.

On the news that actress Jane Fonda has donated to efforts against Issa, the Congressman's spokesperson Calvin Moore said support for Issa had increased: