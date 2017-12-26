Previously deported sex offender arrested by Border Patrol agents

CALEXICO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender near the Calexico Port of Entry Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, agents arrested a man found to be in the U.S. illegally about 24 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After conducting record checks, agents discovered that the man, identified as Javier Reyes-Gomez, 28, had three felony convictions for sexual acts performed on a minor.

The convictions include lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old.

It was also discovered that Gomez was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2002.

“This offender victimized children in Riverside, a community not very close to the border many miles from the border,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “I think this is a good example of how border security efforts and the actions of the U.S. Border Patrol impact communities not traditionally associated with the border. This serious criminal will not get a chance to return to Riverside and potentially victimize anyone else.”

According to CBP, Gomez will be prosecuted for re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender.