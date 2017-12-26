Previously deported sex offender arrested by Border Patrol agents

The convictions include lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old.
It was also discovered that Gomez was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2002.
“This offender victimized children in Riverside, a community not very close to the border many miles from the border,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “I think this is a good example of how border security efforts and the actions of the U.S. Border Patrol impact communities not traditionally associated with the border. This serious criminal will not get a chance to return to Riverside and potentially victimize anyone else.”