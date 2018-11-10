President Trump threatens to withhold federal funding over California wildfires

(KGTV) — President Donald Trump Saturday threatened to withhold federal aid from California to assist with relief from wildfires burning up and down the state.

President Trump blamed the state's "poor" forest management for the devastation caused by the wildfires.

"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!" Trump tweeted.

It's the first comment by the president on any of California's major wildfires since the Camp Fire sparked, which has become the state's most destructive wildfire since record-keeping began. That fire has charred 100,000 acres, killed nine people, and injured at least three firefighters.

The town of Paradise has been virtually wiped off the map, leaving about 80 percent of the town lost, according to firefighters.

California requested Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday to issue an emergency declaration, in order to receive federal aid for the Camp Fire and other fires around the state.

Saturday wasn't the first time the president took aim at California over wildfires. In August, he said claimed wildfires were being made worse due to the states environmental laws.

"California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading!" Trump tweeted in August.