Power outage knocks several rides out of service at Disneyland

(KGTV) - A power outage forced Disneyland visitors from several rides Wednesday, as thousands on holiday break visit the park this week.

During the power outage, the park is only allowing re-entry and is not allowing new guests to enter the park, according to ABC7

Crews were working to restore power to the affected rides this afternoon. The issue stemmed from a blown transformer inside the theme park, "and our team is currently assessing and working to restore power," according to a statement released by a park official.

RELATED: Social media outrage over Disneyland power outage

A spokesperson for Disneyland said the majority of power had been restored to the affected areas in Toontown and Fantasyland as of about 12 p.m.

No estimation for full restoration was given. ABC-affiliate KABC had reported some guests had to be escorted off rides in the affected areas.

No injuries were reported.

Reports began circulating on social media that visitors were being turned away because the park was at capacity. A spokesperson told 10News this was not true and that new guests were still being welcomed.

Video from a news helicopter flying above the scene Wednesday showed thousands of guests making their way around during the busy holiday week.