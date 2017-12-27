Disneyland guests surprised by power outage

(KGTV) - When Disneyland experienced a power outage Wednesday, angry guests expressed their outrage on social media.

The day, traditionally one of the busiest of the year for the Anaheim park, started with a positive tweet from Disneyland's official in-park feed.

Why not relax and join us for a vacation to a galaxy far, far away. What's the worst that could happen? Park Hours: Disneyland 8am-12am & Disney California Adventure 8am-11pm pic.twitter.com/hjf1dVoVX0 — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

The situation became more tense as power was knocked out to rides in some parts of the park.

Disney turned away guests with passes who had not already entered the park.

#Disneyland giving this flyer to people in the parking structure at the park. It says they have temporarily closed admission to guests with pre-purchased tickets into Disneyland. Re-entry guests are being admitted. California Adventure is still open. pic.twitter.com/ujGylZgAnS — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) December 27, 2017

Nonsensical time spent at Disneyland. There is a power outage and there is no refund either!!! $1100 down the drain!! #disneypoweroutage #poorcustomerservice — Juveria Kanodia (@juvs06) December 27, 2017

power outage in fantasyland, toon town, and frontier land? @Disneyland way to ruin a family trip — dirtyvibe (@g_Ivette_) December 27, 2017

This is true. We were in line for our first ride (Pinocchio) for our son’s first trip to @Disneyland and had to walk out. Pretty crappy. https://t.co/oRB4JeutLl — Eric Orvieto (@eorvieto) December 27, 2017