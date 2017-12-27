Disneyland guests surprised by power outage

Allison Horn
1:56 PM, Dec 27, 2017
6 mins ago
(KGTV) - When Disneyland experienced a power outage Wednesday, angry guests expressed their outrage on social media.

The day, traditionally one of the busiest of the year for the Anaheim park, started with a positive tweet from Disneyland's official in-park feed.

The situation became more tense as power was knocked out to rides in some parts of the park.

 

 

Disney turned away guests with passes who had not already entered the park.

 

 

