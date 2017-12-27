Disneyland guests surprised by power outage

(KGTV) - When Disneyland experienced a power outage Wednesday, angry guests expressed their outrage on social media.
The day, traditionally one of the busiest of the year for the Anaheim park, started with a positive tweet from Disneyland's official in-park feed.
Why not relax and join us for a vacation to a galaxy far, far away. What's the worst that could happen? Park Hours: Disneyland 8am-12am & Disney California Adventure 8am-11pm pic.twitter.com/hjf1dVoVX0
Disney turned away guests with passes who had not already entered the park.
#Disneyland giving this flyer to people in the parking structure at the park. It says they have temporarily closed admission to guests with pre-purchased tickets into Disneyland. Re-entry guests are being admitted. California Adventure is still open. pic.twitter.com/ujGylZgAnS
A momentary power “dip”, thank Disneyland. Nearing the two hour mark of the power outage at @Disneyland . How are you going to fix this Disneyland? You have thousands of visitors from all over the world! Extend the hours of operation at the very least!