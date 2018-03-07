Poway Unified School District holds school safety forum

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- About 800 people turned out for a school safety community forum for the Poway Unified School District Tuesday night.

Poway Unified School District put on the event so parents could learn what the district is doing to address and school and student safety. The district asked parents to send in questions ahead of the forum. The forum, held at the Mt. Carmel High School Performing Arts Center on Carmel Mountain Road (map below).

“In recent past couple weeks, San Diego schools have been inundated with threats. huge waste- prevent learn- gotten discussion and discourse going where school safety is once again a priority in terms of discussion for this community,” Christine Park, with Poway Unified told 10News.

The mayor and the San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore were also at the forum.

Marly Franke sent in several questions about emergency protocols, security cameras on campuses as well as what training is available for teachers and students.

“I think this is hopefully the beginning of a more open communication forum,” she said, “I think in the past schools make decisions more unilaterally, and we have to involve the community when it comes to children safety.”

The forum comes on the same day the district launched a hotline for to report school threats and the school district announced it earmarked $5-million in its new budget for school safety and security.

Messages left on the Poway hotline will be monitored around the clock by the Poway Sheriff’s Station. Callers can remain anonymous.

POWAY SCHOOL THREAT HOTLINE

844-PUSD-TIP

844-787-3847

The forum comes in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Poway held their meeting one night after the Sweetwater Union High School District held a school safety forum in Chula Vista.