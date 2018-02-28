San Diego Unified leaders hold news conference about school safety after shootings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Unified School District and School Board President Kevin Beiser are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss student safety in light of the Parkland shootings.

The school officials will explain the district's plan to address the nationwide student-led walkout to protest government inaction to curb gun violence.

President Beiser will also discuss a resolution he brought forth at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting demanding action from state and federal officials to reduce access to certain firearms.