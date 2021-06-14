Popular Big Sur trail to reopen after 13-year closure

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A popular Big Sur trail flanked by redwood trees that leads down through a gorge to a 60-foot waterfall is set to open Friday after a 13-year closure.

A 2008 wildfire destroyed access to the Pfeiffer Falls Trail.

Officials said Monday that the trail is ready for the public to enjoy after a $2 million renovation that fixed bridges, retaining walls, railings, steps and signage.

To protect sensitive habitat, California State Parks and Save the Redwoods League officials replaced more than 4,150 square feet of asphalt and concrete and seven stream crossings. In their place, they built a 70-foot-long pedestrian bridge that spans the Pfeiffer Redwood Creek ravine and offers dramatic views.